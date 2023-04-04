Discussed acceleration of ammunition supplies to Ukraine - Kuleba met with his Spanish counterpart Albares

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to discuss accelerating ammunition and other weapons supplies to Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he mentioned it on his Twitter.

"I met with my Spanish counterpart and friend Jose Manuel Albares to discuss accelerating the delivery of ammunition and additional weapons to Ukraine. We also focused on advancing Ukraine's integration into the EU. I am grateful for Spain's solidarity with Ukraine," Kuleba said.

