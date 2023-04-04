Held a special format of a military meeting. We talked about Bakhmut and ammunition supplies, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On evening of April 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy traditionally made a video address to his fellow citizens.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted on Volodymyr Zelenskyy official Facebook page.

The Ukrainian President noted: "I am constantly in touch with our commanders who are confronting the evil state on the battlefield.

Today, we had a special format of our military meeting. General Syrskyi spoke about Bakhmut, and the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the head of the DIU, spoke about the overall military situation. The Ministry of Defense - regarding the supply of ammunition and everything else our defenders need. The decisions are already being implemented.

We have been preparing all day for the international events scheduled for this week. They are important, ambitious, and bold. As is the rule for Ukraine.

We keep the internal situation under control. In particular, with regard to spiritual independence. We also guarantee it. No one will be able to break Ukraine - neither from the outside nor from the inside.

I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, every hot spot... I thank you, warriors! I thank everyone who helps Ukraine!

I would like to highlight two decisions today. The United States is providing a defense support package worth 2 billion 600 million dollars. Ammunition for the HIMARS, for air defense, for artillery - just what we need. Thank you, Mr. President Biden, thank you, Congress, thank you, each and every American!

And the second decision: today the work of the UN Independent International Commission investigating Russian crimes against Ukrainians has been extended. Each such international legal step brings the Rashists closer to inevitable, just responsibility."

