During April 4, Russians shelled 3 communities in Sumy region - RMA

Sumy Regional Military Administration released official information about Russian occupants’ shelling of region’s territory on April 4.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Sumy Regional Military Administration official Facebook page.

The statement reads: "During the day, Russians fired at three territorial communities: Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Seredyno-Budska.

Krasnopilska hromada: 1 civilian was injured and a commercial establishment was damaged as a result of the dropping of 2 munitions (VOG type) by a UAV in one of the villages of Krasnopilska gromada.

The Russians shelled Bilopilska community almost all day long: they fired from mortars - 49 arrivals, and from AGS - 58 shots.

Seredyno-Budska community: mortar shelling was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation - 15 hits. The shelling damaged 2 private houses and a power line."

Read more: On April 2, Russians shelled 4 communities of Sumy region - 51 "arrivals" recorded - RMA