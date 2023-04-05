Occupants shelled Kherson region, three people wounded - RMA

On evening of April 4, Russian occupants fired on Kherson region. Three people were injured in this enemy attack.

As informs Cenor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi on the air of the telethon.

"Two people were wounded in Kherson district, one in Beryslav district. One of the wounded is a National Police officer," the official said.

Sobolevskyi noted that all the injured are currently being treated. According to him, the issue of medical evacuation of one person will be decided later.

"It has already been confirmed that the Russian army is using cannon artillery, MLRS, and mortar systems," the deputy emphasized.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council added that the security situation in the region remains difficult, and the number of attacks has increased over the past two days.

