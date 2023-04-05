Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 60 attacks by occupiers in four directions, Bakhmut, and Mariinka remain at epicenter of hostilities, - General Staff

Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on April 5 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the four-hundred-and-sixth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has begun.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 47 air strikes, in particular, used 17 Shahed-136 type UAVs. 14 of them were destroyed by our defenders. Also, the enemy launched 42 attacks from rocket salvo systems. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high because the enemy will continue to use terror tactics.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions - more than 60 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine.

The Russian Federation will continue to use the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus, its military infrastructure.

The presence of enemy units in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions is maintained.

During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Zapsillia, and Myropillia in the Sumy region, as well as Veterynarne, Strilecha, Pishchane, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Rublene, Dvorichanske, and Topoli in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Kamianka, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske and Krokhmalne in the Luhansk region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas south of Kreminna and south of Spirne. More than 20 settlements, including Stelmakhivka, Torske, Siversk, Rozdolivka, and Spirne of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut and continues to storm it. Also, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bohdanivka region of the Donetsk region. During the day, units of the defense forces repelled about 30 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. More than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovo, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Ivanovske, Pivnichne, and Shumy of Donetsk region, were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novokalynove, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Mariinka districts of the Donetsk region, without success. At the same time, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Mariinka.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire. It shelled the settlements of Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to build up its defensive capabilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Fired more than 30 settlements. Among them are Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Dniprovske of the Kherson region, as well as the city of Kherson.

In the town of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers continue to exert psychological influence on the local population by distributing leaflets regarding their evacuation to Russia. They are scaring people with the upcoming offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Velyka Kardashivka of the Kherson region, due to the movement of heavy equipment of the occupiers around the settlement, the entry and exit of all local residents is almost completely restricted, people are forbidden to leave their homes. Verification of documents and mobile phones has been strengthened.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. A Russian high-precision UAV of the "KUB" type was also shot down.

Units of missile troops and artillery, in turn, hit 3 control points, 2 areas of concentration of manpower, 2 BM-21 "Grad" salvo rocket systems, and the enemy's electronic warfare station.