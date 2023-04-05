Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 176,240 people (+550 per day), 3,629 tanks, 2,707 artillery systems, 7,005 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of April 5, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 176,240 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.05.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 176,240 (+550) people were eliminated;
- tanks ‒ 3629 (+2) units,
- armored fighting vehicles - 7005 (+6) units;
- artillery systems - 2707 (+10) units;
- MLRS - 532 (+4) units;
- air defense equipment - 280 (+0) units;
- aircraft - 306 (+0) units;
- helicopters - 291 (+0) units;
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2283 (+6);
- cruise missiles - 911 (+0);
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5573 (+11) units;
- special equipment - 299 (+1).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.