Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, another 11 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Yesterday, April 4, Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On April 4, the Russians killed 4 residents in the Donetsk region: 3 in Lastochkino and 1 in Krasnohorivka.
Another 11 people in the region were injured," the message reads.
As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.