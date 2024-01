An explosion was heard in temporarily occupied Melitopol this morning.

This was announced by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Bavovna continues to bloom in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. An explosion was just heard in the northern and western districts of the city. We are clarifying the information," he wrote.

