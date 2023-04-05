When Ukraine wins, you will see that enough weapons have been provided - NATO representative

Western partners provide Ukraine with as many and such weapons as it needs for victory.

This was stated by a high-ranking representative of the Alliance, who wished to remain anonymous, at a meeting with journalists at the NATO headquarters, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

To the question about providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons for victory, he answered as follows:

"People will always want more weapons and faster deliveries. I think that when you [Ukraine] win, we will look back and say that obviously, this [weapons provided by partners] was enough. But they will always demand more."

The representative of the Alliance also expressed confidence that the training for the military and the weapons provided to Ukraine today are "correct".

"There are different types of weapons that [Ukrainian representatives] are asking for, and about which allies and other countries are making decisions. The most important thing to understand is that there is an obligation to do whatever is necessary for as long as it takes to support Ukraine and ensure its victory. And I am sure that this is exactly what is happening and this is exactly what will happen in the future," he added.

