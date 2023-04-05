Ukraine has no official information about places of detention of prisoners, - Coordination Headquarters

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War does not have official information about the places of detention of captured Ukrainian defenders but is making efforts to release servicemen from all places of detention where they are held captive.

The Coordination Headquarters reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Representatives of the Coordination Headquarters and the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine communicated with the families of the captured National Guardsmen.

According to the representative of the Headquarters, if a person is registered in the register of the National Information Bureau, he is involved in the process of exchanges. Missing servicemen, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Russia through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), are also returning from captivity.

As for the places of detention of the captured Defenders, the representative of the Headquarters noted that there is no official information about this. But we are making efforts to release servicemen from all places of detention where they are held captive. He added that there are no illusions about the conditions of their detention, and the ICRC does not have access to all camps and colonies.

A representative of the National Guard of Ukraine noted that in the event of new materials appearing that may indicate that a person is in captivity, the military unit may accordingly change his type of record.

Also, at the meeting, the issue of financial support and one-time monetary assistance to the families of prisoners of war, as well as the service of a serviceman after his release from captivity, treatment, and rehabilitation were separately discussed.

See more: Ukraine unilaterally handed over to Russian Federation all severely wounded prisoners whose condition permitted transportation, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS