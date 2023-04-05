Poland transfers 4 more MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine - Duda

Also, Poland intends to hand over 6 more MiG-29 aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda stated this during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw.

He also stated that Warsaw is ready to hand over six more planes to Kyiv.

It will be recalled that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. They met with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda and his wife.

This is Zelensky's first official visit to Poland after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the working mode, the presidents of Poland and Ukraine met twice in Rzeszów - in February 2023 and in December 2022.

