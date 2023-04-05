In case of threat of encirclement and losses in Bakhmut, there will be appropriate solutions, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the situation in Bakhmut in Donetsk region is the most difficult. The enemy does not control the city, the decision on the withdrawal of the Defense Forces can be made in the event of a threat of large losses of personnel.

"There is a very, very complicated story there and on a daily basis: sometimes there is enough artillery shells, then there is a shortage. This happens every day. Then there is success in some blocks of Bakhmut and we go forward, or there is no one and we retreat to our positions again. But. We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control Bakhmut - this is the situation today.

General Syrsky deals with the operational situation. Undoubtedly, the main thing for him and for me is not to lose personnel.

Of course, if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger that we may lose personnel due to encirclement, there will be appropriate and correct decisions of the general on the spot," the head of state said at a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Poland.

At the same time, according to Zelensky, the faster the appropriate ammunition reaches Ukraine from international partners, the faster the Defense Forces will fight the situation not only in Bakhmut, but also along the entire contact line.