Macron: Everyone who supports Russian Federation is its accomplice

French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to China, warned the countries of the world against helping Russia in the war against Ukraine.

He told journalists in Beijing about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Anyone who helps the Russian aggressor in the conflict will become an accomplice. From the very beginning (of the war. - Ed.) we have decided to help the side that is suffering from the attack, and we have also made it clear that anyone who helps the aggressor will accomplice and will violate international law," Macron said during a conversation with journalists.

Macron is currently in China on a working visit. It was previously reported that he may try to involve Beijing in accelerating the end of the war in Ukraine.

