Ukraine will be uncompromising on issue of NATO membership, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky assures that Ukraine will not support compromises on the way to NATO membership.

the head of state said this during a joint press conference with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

"I would like to say and convey to all our partners, who are constantly looking for compromises for Ukraine on the way to NATO, that Ukraine will be uncompromising on this issue as well. And I am grateful that Poland is with us on this path," Zelensky emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the issue of the MAP in NATO for Ukraine was removed from the agenda.

