11th meeting of Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held at Ramstein Air Base, - Reznikov

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

This was reported by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This will be the eleventh Ramstein, it will take place at the Ramstein base," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

According to him, the priorities of the Ukrainian delegation are unchanged, first and foremost are air defense systems. The second item, according to the minister, is armored vehicles and shells for heavy artillery of 155 caliber. The third point is electronic warfare (EW), drones and anti-drones.

The minister did not announce the date of the meeting.

Commenting on the difficulties in the decision-making by partners on the provision of F-16 aircraft, Reznikov noted that this is "the most complex and expensive system that requires maintenance."

"Everyone is counting money. They are counting the money of their taxpayers. Accordingly, making a decision to give us planes means that all countries must be ready to give planes, with spare parts and maintenance. And it will no longer be about hundreds of millions of aid, but about billions. We must give belongs to our partners - if they make a decision, it is very responsible," explained Reznikov.