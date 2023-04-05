NATO will provide assistance to Ukraine to deter further Russian aggression, - Stoltenberg

NATO foreign ministers discussed ways to provide Ukraine with sufficient opportunities to deter potential new aggression from the Russian Federation.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We have discussed long-term support. It is not known when this war will end. But when it does, we must ensure that President Putin can no longer undermine European security. So we must give Ukraine the ability to deter and defend against future aggression. This includes strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other structures for its safety," he said.

The Secretary General of the Alliance added that NATO agreed to develop a strategic multi-year aid program for Ukraine.

Read more: 11th meeting of Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held at Ramstein Air Base, - Reznikov

"We are counting on our assistance for a long time to increase Ukraine's interoperability and facilitate its transition to NATO standards. This will help Ukraine on its way to Euro-Atlantic integration, because the future of Ukraine is in the Euro-Atlantic family," Stoltenberg said.