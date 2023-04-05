Ukraine and Poland are working on new treaty on good neighborliness, - Duda

Poland and Ukraine are working on a new treaty on good neighborliness, friendly relations and cooperation.

This was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We believe that in the near future we will be able to conclude such an agreement between our states. And with this political act, build a new chapter between our countries," Duda emphasized.

According to him, the border between Ukraine and Poland should be only in the political and geographical sense, ordinary Poles and Ukrainians should not experience obstacles because of it in their lives.

Read more: Poland transfers 4 more MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine - Duda

"We believe that Ukraine will be in the European Union. We want ordinary Poles and Ukrainians not to feel the border that exists between us, so that this border does not become an obstacle between us, so that it does not interfere with getting a job, looking for a job, education or science," the Polish president noted.