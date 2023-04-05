Main direction of Russian attack remains east of Ukraine, - Reznikov

The main direction of attack of the Russian army remains the east of Ukraine, the second risky direction is Zaporizhzhia, the minimal risk is from the side of Belarus.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russian risky directions have not changed, according to our estimates, there are still three of them. If we do not take into account the fourth - the fact that they attack from the sky with missiles and drones, using the whole of Ukraine as a platform. This is understandable. If we are talking about a land component or a sea component , then, of course, the main direction of the attack remains the east of Ukraine. The most difficult places are Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Lyman, Kupiansk," said Reznikov.

The second risky direction is Zaporizhzhia, where the occupiers are trying to "probe the stability of the Ukrainian defense".

"From the sea, from the direction of Odesa, I believe that we do not see any risks at the moment. Because their maritime component is weakened, after we sent the cruiser "Moskva" to the bottom, we de-occupied Zmiiny Island," the minister noted.

Read more: 11th meeting of Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held at Ramstein Air Base, - Reznikov

According to him, the third, the lowest risk at the moment, but which has always been there, is from Belarus. Reznikov emphasized that the creation of a strike group is not observed today. "The probability of open use of the armed forces of Belarus is very low," the minister believes.

Reznikov noted that the Russian occupiers are preparing fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular in Crimea, in connection with the announced counterattack by Ukrainian forces. "That is, they are planning to defend themselves. In fact, they are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive," he concluded.

See also: Reznikov: We will launch a counteroffensive in April-May in several directions