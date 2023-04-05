Zelenskyy signs agreements in Warsaw on supply of Polish military equipment and cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s working visit to Warsaw, Ukraine and Poland signed agreements on supplies of Polish military equipment to Ukraine and cooperation in rebuilding war-damaged infrastructure.

"We have agreed on a new defense package that is very necessary for our warriors right now, which protects the freedom and independence of not only Ukraine, Poland, Europe, but the whole world," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

In particular, he said, a document was signed on the supply of Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, Perun air defense systems, MIG fighters, and other weapons.

The Ukrainian delegation, according to Zelenskyy, also discussed with the Polish side the creation of joint ventures for the production of weapons and ammunition.

"Despite everything, the defense industry of our countries will work effectively. There are very substantive agreements," he said.

The parties also discussed various economic and infrastructure issues, as well as the development and restoration of Ukraine.

In this context, the President of Ukraine announced the signing of a separate document with Poland on cooperation in the restoration of Ukraine, which, according to him, will help in the development of both countries.

