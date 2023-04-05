Russian occupants strengthen counterintelligence and police regimes in occupied Kherson region, - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has released information on repressive measures taken by Russians in occupied Kherson region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff official Facebook page.

The statement reads: "The Russian occupiers are strengthening the counterintelligence and police regimes in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. In particular, in the Kakhovka district, starting from March 23 this year, the Russian armed forces have been conducting raids to check personal phones of the local residents for photos and videos, as well as "prohibited" content. During such checks, the occupiers conduct searches in the homes of the locals. First of all, those who make phone calls to a free Ukraine are subject to the check."

