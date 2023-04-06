Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 60 attacks by occupiers in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, - General Staff

Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on April 6 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the four hundred and seventh day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 3 missiles and 29 air strikes and fired 51 rocket salvo fire systems.

The probability of launching further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. During the past day, more than 60 enemy attacks were repelled. Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

The Russian Federation will continue to use the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus, its military infrastructure.

During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Turia, Leonivka, and Pecheniuhy in the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Stukalyvka, Bezsalivka, and Volfyne in the Sumy region, as well as Odnorobivka, Udy, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Zybine, and Bochkove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Topoli, Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove of the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Nevske and Serebriansk Forestry areas. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut and continues to storm it. Also, during the past day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the Bohdanivka and Ivanivske settlements. Units of the defense forces repulsed about 20 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. More than 15 settlements were affected by enemy shelling, in particular, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Bila Hora, Kleban-Bik, Toretsk, and Shumy of the Donetsk region.

The enemy carried out offensive actions in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions

In the districts of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region, he was not successful. He made more than 25 unsuccessful attacks near Mariinka alone. At the same time, Novokalynovee, Berdychi, Lastochkina, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Pobeda came under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction. Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire. He shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is building up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortification. Fired more than 35 settlements. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaypilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Stepanivka, and Chornobaiivka in the Kherson region.

The enemy continues to use the medical facilities of the temporarily captured territories for their own purposes. For example, the local hospital of Malaya Bilozerka, in the Zaporizhzhia region, was converted into a military hospital by the occupiers. Currently, Russian doctors work in a civilian medical institutions. They provide their services exclusively to Russian military personnel. As of April 2 of this year, about 80 invaders with injuries of varying degrees of severity were being treated.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

At the same time, our defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and 2 Orlan and Supercam UAVs. Units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 3 ammunition depots, 3 positions of anti-aircraft defense equipment, and 4 radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.