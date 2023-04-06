Russians shelled Kherson 9 times with heavy artillery during day, 151 shells were fired in region, - RMA

During the past day, the occupiers carried out 42 shellings in the Kherson region, Kherson was shelled 9 times.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 42 shellings, firing 151 shells.

The enemy shelled the city of Kherson with heavy artillery 9 times. There are hits in residential quarters of the city, private and apartment buildings; in critical infrastructure facilities.

As a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation, one person was injured," the message reads.

Regarding the evacuation of the population, Prokudin noted that 93 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.

