China and US are learning from war in Ukraine, Beijing may be preparing to invade Taiwan, - FBI Director Wray

China’s efforts to protect its economy from possible sanctions could be preparations for an invasion of Taiwan.

Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christoph Ray, said this to the audience of Texas A&M University in College Station, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the USA and China are watching the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and are also learning from it.

He noted that China is focused on the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy, and the government in Beijing has begun to take steps to protect its economy from possible similar restrictions.

Ray said that such actions by China could be the key to a possible future invasion of Taiwan.

"If they decided, for example, to try to take Taiwan by force, you can expect a lot of sanctions to be put in place. So the fact that the Chinese are spending so much time softening their economy, we call this behavior a tip-off," the FBI director emphasized.

