OC "South" on explosions in Melitopol: "This is setup for fact that occupied territory is troubled territory"

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, there have been frequent explosions in recent days.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"For now, we are talking about the fact that there is a very powerful preparation for the same counteroffensive, which no one wants to discuss, but everyone predicts. In fact, these are preparatory moments that should prepare the occupiers for what they need to be ready for in the future," she said.

"This is an adjustment to the fact that the occupied territory is an unsettled territory. Therefore, it must be de-occupied," the spokeswoman added.

It will be recalled that several powerful explosions were recorded in Melitopol at night.

