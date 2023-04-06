We were given information that entourage of Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili is helping Russian Federation to circumvent sanctions, - Arakhamia

Davyd Arakhamia, head of the "Servant of the People" faction, commented on the US sanctions against representatives of the Georgian judiciary.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The last warning to the Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili from the USA. A very important event happened today. For the first time, four Georgian judges were sanctioned by the USA for involvement in corruption. In my opinion, this is the last warning to Bidzina Ivanishvili, who crosses all red lines, illegally controlling the Georgian government. We warned many times that this would end badly. We didn't hear it the first time. Well, I hope it will come now.

I would like to remind, that we have provided information about Ivanishvili's closest business environment, which through its structures helps Russians circumvent sanctions. I think that in the near future, we can expect news in this direction as well," the parliamentarian emphasized.

