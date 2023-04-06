350 tons of rubber aid were blocked in warehouses in Kyiv. Police transferred part of it to AFU and National Guard. PHOTOS
This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.
In February, the police began an investigation into the illegal handling of humanitarian aid. They inspected warehouses in the Solomyansk district and discovered humanitarian cargo from various donor countries. Part of the aid has already gone bad.
The National Police and the Ministry of Social Policy began to distribute aid according to purpose.
Armored vests, medical stretchers, fire hoses, as well as products were handed over to the state's special transport service.
The Georgian National Legion and the medics of the National Guard received blankets, sleeping bags, sleeping bags, ammunition, medical supplies, food, and hygiene products.
"Currently, the law enforcement officers are identifying the persons involved in blocking access to cargo, as a result of which certain humanitarian aid products were damaged," the message says.
The investigation is conducted under Part 3 of Art. 201-2 (illegal use of humanitarian aid) and Part 1 of Art. 206 (opposition to legal economic activity) of the Criminal Code. The possible punishment is imprisonment for a term of 5 to 7 years.