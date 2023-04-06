Macron to Xi Jinping: I count on you to bring Russia back to common sense and to negotiating table

French President Emmanuel Macron, before the start of negotiations with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, called on the Chinese leader to influence the Russian Federation and help end the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russian aggression against Ukraine has dealt a blow to international stability. I know that I can count on you to bring Russia back to common sense and everyone to the negotiating table," Macron said.

The French leader also asked Xi to pressure Russia to abide by international rules on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and recalled Putin's statement that he intended to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine's neighboring Belarus.

