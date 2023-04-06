NATO summit in Vilnius should invite Ukraine to join Alliance, - Seimas of Lithuania

Today, the Parliament of Lithuania unanimously approved the resolution, which contains a clause regarding the need to officially invite Ukraine to join the Alliance at the NATO summit.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

The document states that at the NATO summit in Vilnius "it is necessary to invite" Ukraine to "join NATO as a member state", "to sign accession protocols and start the ratification process as soon as conditions permit."

According to the resolution submitted by representatives of various political groups of the parliamentary committees on foreign affairs and national security and defense, this will be a strategic decision by NATO in the pursuit of peace in Ukraine and Europe.

Read more: New package of military aid to Ukraine will amount to about 41 million euros, - Lithuanian Defense Minister Anusauskas