Case against Trump: Judge and his family complain about threats - NBC News

Judge Juan Mercan, who presided over the hearing in the case of Donald Trump, and his family began to receive numerous threats.

This is reported by NBC News with reference to two sources.

Officials say that Judge Juan Merchan has already received "dozens" of threats - although they did not specify whether this happened after the indictment of former US President Donald Trump.

Another source said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was receiving threats in the form of phone calls, emails and letters.

The NYPD is now providing additional security to all affected officers. And bailiffs strengthen the protection of the judge and the court in general.

Additionally, online biographies of employees of the Manhattan district attorney's office were recently removed from the prosecutor's office's website due to disturbing posts on social media, including Trump's Truth Social platform, according to a source familiar with the matter.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Manhattan Grand Jury decided to indict Trump for secret cash payments to the porn star for silence during the 2016 election campaign.

On March 4, Trump was formally indicted on 34 counts and arrested. He pleaded not guilty to any charges and was released from custody and returned from New York to his estate in Florida. The next court session in the Trump case is scheduled for December 4, 2024.