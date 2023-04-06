Danilov on options for deoccupation of Crimea: We are very impressed by diplomatic way, but if it does not work, we have right to develop another

The way of deoccupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea can be both military and diplomatic.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, there is an understanding that this path can be both military and diplomatic. Everything depends on the behavior of the terrorist country that seized part of the Ukrainian territory," said Danilov.

The Secretary of the National Security Council stressed that the Ukrainian authorities "are very impressed with the diplomatic way", because it will avoid victims and tragedies due to the killing of people. At the same time, he emphasized: "If the diplomatic way does not work, if the terrorist country does not want to leave Ukraine voluntarily, we have the right to develop our vision regarding the further way to liberate its territory."

