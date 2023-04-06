Number of missiles in Russian Federation has decreased to maximum critical level, - Danilov

A decrease in the number of missiles in Russia does not mean that there is no threat.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the Secretary of the NSDC Oleksiy Danilovv, Censor.NET reports.

"We are monitoring the number of missiles that are on the territory of the Russian Federation. It has really decreased to the most critical level. But this does not mean that there is no threat. Any missile hit that kills our citizens and destroys infrastructure is a tragedy." - he explained.

According to Danilov, Russia does not have the opportunity to build up these resources in the amount it would like.

