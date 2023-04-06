Defense forces significantly pushed Russians on Kinburn spit, - OC "South"

Once every two days, the occupiers dare to hint at their presence by shelling the Dnipro-Buzky estuary.

This was reported by the head of the joint coordination press center of the defense forces of southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Espreso.

"We are working quite successfully, about which there is already some information. But it is too early to tell about our successes, so the work continues. And we will report a little later. In general, I can note that we significantly pushed the enemy on the Kinburn spit. Although once every two days the enemy dares to pull out an artillery installation to indicate its presence on the western part of the Kinburn spit and fire at the Dnipro-Buzky estuary, hinting at control over sea transport routes. However, the enemy's permanent presence there is not recorded," she said.

Humeniuk added that enemy forces are gathering closer to the mainland, where they are hiding behind the local population.

