Xi Jinping will contact Zelensky when "time and conditions are right," von der Leyen said

The leader of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, said that he will hold a conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, when "there is time and conditions for that."

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a press conference following the meeting with the leaders of the People's Republic of China, Censor.NET reports.

"During the negotiations, I raised this topic and called on President Xi to get in touch with President Zelensky. I know from phone conversations that President Zelensky proposed this publicly. So it was interesting to hear that President Xi confirmed his readiness for such a conversation when the right conditions will be created at the right time. I think this is a positive element," said von der Leyen.

