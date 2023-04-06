Enemy is trying to advance in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, more than 20 attacks of occupiers were repulsed, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 04/06/2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"407 large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continues. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. During the day, thanks to the courage of each soldier, more than 20 attacks of invaders were repelled. The most intense fighting continues for the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka.

During the day, the enemy carried out 4 missiles and 7 air strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. The probability of launching missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: Danilov on counteroffensive: Information is closed, it is owned by no more than 5 people

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. The enemy will continue to maintain certain units in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Leonivka in Chernihiv region, as well as Veterynarne, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Tykh, Bochkove, Chuhunivka, Zarubinka, Staritsa, and Kolodiazne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Topoli, Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershy, Krokhmalne, Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region came under enemy fire. On the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Spirny. Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fierce battles continue. During the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka settlements. The units of the defense forces repelled about 10 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. More than 15 settlements located in the area of the combat clash were affected by enemy shelling, among them: Vasiukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, and Shumy of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Severne, Pervomaiske and Mariinka, without success. The fiercest battles in the indicated area continue for Maryinka, where 13 enemy attacks were repulsed. At the same time, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Mariinka and Pobieda of the Donetsk region were shelled.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. He shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to build up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortification. Fired more than 15 settlements. Among them are Vremivka of Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kherson.

Read more: Defense forces significantly pushed Russians on Kinburn spit, - OC "South"

The Russian occupying forces continue to suffer huge losses in manpower, local medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories are fully loaded. In one of the settlements of the Simferopol district of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a tent town for wounded Russian invaders was noted. As of April 4 of this year, there are about a hundred enemy servicemen undergoing rehabilitation in the mentioned field camp.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, 2 warehouses of fuel and lubricant materials and an enemy radio-electronic warfare station," the information of the General Staff reads. Armed Forces