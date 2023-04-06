Armenia will take part in NATO military exercises in April

The armed forces of Armenia will take part in military exercises of NATO countries, which will begin on April 22.

This was reported by the official representative of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the Defender-23 exercises on the territory of 10 European countries will involve 17,000 units of equipment, 9,000 US servicemen and another 17,000 soldiers from allied countries and partner states. Among them, as Singh reported, are a number of countries that are not part of NATO: in addition to Armenia, these are Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Armed Forces of Kosovo.

"This is an annual exercise that will last almost two months and will focus on the strategic deployment of US-based forces, the use of military reserves and cooperation with European allies and partners," said Sabrina Singh.

According to her, the purpose of the maneuvers will be to demonstrate the ability of the US Army to quickly deploy combat-ready forces and equipment, "to deter those who threaten peace in Europe and protect the continent from aggression."

