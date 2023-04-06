Occupants surrender in anticipation of Ukrainian counteroffensive: March saw record number of appeals

Against a backdrop of significant losses in occupiers’ ranks and in anticipation of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian Defense Forces, Russian military personnel have begun surrendering more often, and last month a record number of applications was recorded.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LIGA.NЕТ, this was stated on the air of the telethon by Vitalii Matvienko, spokesman for the state project "I want to live", created for the voluntary surrender of Russian military personnel.

"We are recording a surge in interest in our project. It is connected with the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as with the increase in losses of Russian troops at the front and the deterioration of the moral and psychological state of the Russian army itself," Matvienko said.

He emphasized that the Russian military are surrendering along the entire front line, and these operations take place every two days. The occupants surrender both individually and in groups.

"As for the number of appeals, in March we registered a record of more than 3000 appeals, which is twice as many as in 2022. In October and December 2022, we recorded an average of 1400-1500 appeals per month. In January-March, the number increased to 2500," Matvienko said.

He also emphasized that the occupiers surrender along with their equipment, and some samples of "interesting" Russian heavy armored vehicles are already working against the Russian army at the front.