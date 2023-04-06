"Servant of People" Kasai, who is associated with Bohuslayev and whose brother appears on law enforcement recordings, is still a member of National Security Committee

During election, Kasai worked as CEO of Motor Sich sports complex, a company whose president and general designer was Bohuslaev. After that, Bohuslaev’s advisors became Hennadiy Kasai’s assistants in the Verkhovna Rada. Information has also surfaced in Zaporizhzhia’s public domain that Kasai appears on SSU files in Motor Sich case, that there are fragments where he coordinates voting with Bohuslaev, but despite this, he remains a member of National Security Committee with access to state secrets.

This was stated by journalist Tetiana Nikolayenko in her own blog at Censor.NЕТ.

"There is a topic that everyone has forgotten about. This is the presence of Hennadiy Kasai, who is associated with Bohuslayev and whose brother appears on the recordings of law enforcement officers that were made public by Schemes," the journalist said.

She recalled that a week ago, the SSU reported, that Bohuslayev deliberately blocked sale of an MI-2 helicopter to Ukraine's Defence Intelligence last April to perform combat missions at front.

Read more: Ex-president of "Motor Sich" Bohuslaev was informed of new suspicion: He blocked delivery of combat helicopter for Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defense in April 2022, - SSU (updated)

"The Schemes" recordings contain a fragment of a conversation between Bohuslaev and Pavlo Kasai, Marketing and Trade Director of Motor Sich and head of the corporation's subsidiary, SME Helicopters, the brother of Hennadiy Kasai, a member of the National Security Committee.

The conversation between Kasai and Bohuslaev is dated July 27, 2022.

- "Is it a problem to bring in and ship the nine today?" Bohuslaev asked Kasai.

- "Not yet, but it will be a problem," Kasai replied.

- "Well, they ask us for new 9s, and we don't answer anything.

- Yes, because, Vyacheslav Sanych, we are afraid to go there, as they ask. Just now we received a letter about this "nine" that was found on the downed helicopter. Give us everything: the contract, who they shipped to, when they shipped it. They're after them now, the "nines". They were found in the helicopter. That's the only reason we're not giving them to you.

"Nine" is an unofficial name for the model of the Ukrainian AI-9 engine installed on the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter. It was found on the downed Russian helicopter.

Now all these episodes are being interrogated and searched, and the brother of the person involved in the case continues to sit in the National Security Committee," states Nikolayenko.

"Kasai was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party in constituency 74 (Zaporizhzhia region) as a non-party member. At the time of the election, Kasai served as the CEO of the Motor Sich sports complex, an enterprise whose president and general designer was Bohuslaev. After that, Bohuslaev's advisors became Hennadiy Kasai's assistants in the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, according to Chesno movement" only Olena Afanasieva assisted on a paid basis. She was a paid assistant-consultant to MP Bohuslaev for four consecutive convocations, starting in 2006. In addition to Afanasieva, Hennadiy Kasai had six other assistants as of October 11, but they were volunteers, i.e., free of charge. Among them is Natalia Ulyanenko, who was Bohuslaev's advisor at Motor Sich. His colleagues from the professional sphere also became assistants to the MP. For example, Dmytro Karpushchenko is the head of the Motor handball team in Zaporizhzhia, which belongs to Motor Sich.

See more: Enemy drone with improvised explosive device was shot down in direction of Bakhmut. PHOTOS

At one time, the author photographed a letter from Motor Sich on Kasai's desk

during the National Security Committee, asking him to take representatives of the company, the same one that had been committing treason for years, as advisors.

Six Servant of the People MPs (Arseniy Pushkarenko, Yulia Yatsyk, Maksym Pashkovsky, Yevhen Shevchenko, Artem Kunaev, Hennadiy Kasai) took part in a rally in defense of Bohuslaev in 2021, when the SSU disrupted a meeting of Motor Sich shareholders.

Information has already surfaced in Zaporizhzhia's public domain that Kasai appears on the SSU's recordings in the Motor Sich case, that there are fragments where he coordinates voting with Bohuslaev, but despite this, he remains a member of the National Security Committee with access to state secrets. In a country where a full-scale war has been going on for two years, someone considers it possible to risk state secrets. For what?" - summarizes the journalist.