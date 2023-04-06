Occupants shelled Zmiivka in Kherson region: four civilians wounded

In Kherson region, Russian occupants shelled village of Zmiivka in Beryslav community, wounding four civilians.

It was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to intelligence, the explosives were dropped from a drone. As a result of the enemy attack, 4 local residents sustained injuries of varying severity.

They were hospitalized in the nearest medical facility. After emergency treatment, the victims will be sent to a hospital in Kherson for further medical treatment.

