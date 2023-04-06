Order on establishment of Anti-Corruption Council to be signed in coming days - Defense Ministry

Ministry of Defense has completed selection procedure for Public Anti-Corruption Council, and in coming days its membership will be approved by Ministerial order.

It is noted that the process of forming the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was carried out without violations. There were no signs of significant influence on the results of the nationwide online voting on March 31, 2023, on the platform of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, which could have affected or changed the final rating of candidates.

All written appeals containing complaints and appeals against the voting results from both contestants and civil society organizations were considered in accordance with the established procedure.

The next step is for the Ministry of Defense to approve the 15-member Anti-Corruption Council, which was selected through a nationwide online vote. The Council will become authorized after the relevant order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine is signed in the coming days.

According to the procedure developed by the civic initiative group and set out in the Regulation on the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense, the Commission, which consists exclusively of representatives of civil society institutions, admitted 29 candidates to the competition - all of whom submitted a full package of necessary documents in accordance with the requirements of the Regulation on the Anti-Corruption Council.

More than 41 thousand Ukrainians took part in the electronic voting for candidates to the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense on the NACP platform. Each person could support up to 15 candidates by voting both within Ukraine and abroad.

According to the results of the voting and on the basis of clause 17 of the Regulation on the Public Anti-Corruption Council, the Commission decided to consider 15 persons who received the maximum number of votes elected to the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, namely:

1. Bohdana Yarova - 32 704 votes

2. Nikolaienko Tetiana Volodymyrivna - 26 941 votes

3. Svirko Oleh Stanislavovych - 23 864

4. Shuba Anastasiia Vadymivna - 23 170

5. Viktor Vyacheslavovich Prudkovsky - 22 795

6. Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Kalnytskyi - 22 580

7. Konstantin Anatolyevich Piontkovsky - 21 919

8. Grushovets Yevhen Anatoliyovych - 21 731

9. Vitaliy Olehovych Odzhykovskyi - 21 532

10. Ostapenko Dmytro Mykolayovych - 21 295

11. Artak Volodievich Grigoryan - 20,996

12. Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Masyuk - 19,927

13. Hennadii Hryhorovych Kryvoshei - 1 990

14. Gerashchenko Oleksandr Volodymyrovych - 1 939

15. Trehub Olena Mykolaivna - 1 664

On March 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., an open nationwide online voting for future members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was held on the platform of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption. According to the results of the voting, 15 members of the Council were elected out of 29 candidates for a one-year term. The Public Anti-Corruption Council is created to ensure more active public participation in assessing corruption risks in the Ministry of Defense and developing appropriate anti-corruption measures.