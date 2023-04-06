Ukrainian grain will be transported through Poland without unloading on its territory

Ukrainian grain will be transported through Poland to third countries without unloading in Republic of Poland.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Polish government, Piotr Mueller, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"In the coming days, mechanisms will be developed to stop such grain exports, which have so far destabilized the Polish food market. We will make sure that these exports are carried out in such a way that they go directly to third countries, without unloading the goods in Poland," said Müller.

In turn, Marcin Przydacz, head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland, said that Ukrainian grain should be exported from Poland before the harvest. According to him, this will require the development of infrastructure, transport corridors and border sealing to prevent speculation on the Polish market with Ukrainian grain destined for Africa and the Middle East.

In recent months, Polish farmers have been actively protesting against the significant influx of Ukrainian grain to the Polish market, which was supposed to transit through Poland to third countries. As a result of the mass protests, the Polish government called on the European Commission to reintroduce duties on Ukrainian grain. However, the European Commission extended the duty-free regime with Ukraine for another year. Because of this problem, Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk resigned on April 5 and a new minister, Robert Telus, was appointed on Thursday.