Last day, AFU repelled 40 enemy attacks, enemy is conducting offensive actions in 4 directions, - General Staff

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions - more than 40 enemy attacks were repulsed in the past day.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The Russian Federation continues to use the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus. At the same time, no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups were found.

The enemy will continue to maintain a military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Hremiach, Novovasylivka of the Chernihiv region; Prohres, Zarutske, Rivne, Volfyne, as well as Veterynarne, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Tyche, Zybine, Bochkove, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Zarubinka, Bolohivka, Starytsa, Kolodiazne settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Topoli, Fiholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershy, Krokhmalne, Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region came under enemy fire in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of the Kreminna and Spirne settlements last day. Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Terny, Spirne, and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery shelling.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, try to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fierce battles continue. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, and Bila Hora. Units of the defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks on this part of the front. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Diliivka, and Shumy of the Donetsk region suffered from enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novokalynove, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Mariinka districts of the Donetsk region, without success. The fiercest battles on the indicated section of the front continue for Mariinka, where 19 enemy attacks were repulsed. At the same time, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobeda came under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. He shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to build up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortification. Fired more than 20 settlements. Among them are Vremivka of the Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Huliaypilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Antonivka and Kherson.