AFU destroyed 3 enemy UAVs and 3 corrected aerial bombs, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian Orlan-10, Supercam, and Lancet-3 yesterday. Aviation made 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"For the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

In addition, our defenders destroyed 3 UAVs of different types ("Orlan-10", "Supercam", and "Lancet-3"), as well as 3 corrected aerial bombs," the message reads.

It is noted that units of missile troops and artillery, at the same time, struck 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, 2 warehouses of fuel and lubricating materials and an enemy electronic warfare station.

Read more: Last day, AFU repelled 40 enemy attacks, enemy is conducting offensive actions in 4 directions, - General Staff