Defense forces are trying to push back occupiers from right bank of Kherson region, Russians are using aviation for shelling, - OC "South"

Russian invaders continue to shell the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to fire from artillery weapons, we continue the counter-battery fight to push them from the left bank. To minimize the shelling of the right bank. But that is why they also use air power. That is fighter planes from which guided aerial bombs are sent. And that's why they use drones because it becomes more difficult for them to shoot with artillery," she said.

According to Humeniuk, there are still many shellings, they reach 50-60 per day.

"These are quite powerful blows against the civilian population. In particular, they are trying to strike at agricultural areas. Where people are trying to revive the region. And at enterprises, where they are trying to revive the economy of Ukraine," the spokeswoman added.

