An enemy Su-25 aircraft was destroyed in the Donetsk region, in the Mariinka area.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"Good news. An enemy Su-25 was destroyed in the Mariinka area, in the Donetsk region," the message says.

