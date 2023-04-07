Russia does not refuse negotiations with Ukraine, but wants "to take into account its interests", - Lavrov

The Russian Federation does not refuse negotiations with Ukraine, but wants "to take into account Russian interests."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

"We have repeatedly said that we are not giving up on negotiations. But these negotiations can only take place on the basis of taking into account Russian legitimate interests, Russian legitimate concerns, which we have for many years outlined and indicated in the dialogue with our Western colleagues and which - our concerns - have been excessively and negligently ignored," said the minister of the occupying country.

