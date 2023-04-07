Defense Intelligence about Ukraine’s "counteroffensive plan" leaked on social media: "Most successful operations of Russian special services take place in Photoshop"

The alleged US and NATO documents published on the Internet about the preparation of a counteroffensive against Ukraine are fake.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Ministry of Education, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"In recent decades, the most successful operations of the Russian special services take place in Photoshop. From a preliminary analysis of these materials, we see false figures on losses from both sides. Some of the information was clearly collected by OSINT means, that is, from open sources.

If we talk about the needs of the Ukrainian army, this is a topic that has been discussed a lot at all levels. Including officials and spokespeople of Ukraine and the security and defense sector. It is not a secret for anyone that Ukraine asks questions about aviation, tanks, ammunition and other things that are needed for the faster liberation of the occupied territories, to save lives. Everything else - we will wait for official comments. But Ukrainian society has no reason to worry. There will be a counterattack and the enemy will really see and feel the main plans on the battlefield," he explained.

See more: Defenders of Ukraine captured enemy UAV "Orlan": "Good catch!". PHOTOS

According to him, the circle of people who know about the final decisions and plans is as narrow as possible. And final decisions are made at the decisive and fateful last moment. This is done for many reasons, including security.

It will be reminded that it was previously reported that photoshopped documents of the USA and NATO about the preparation of Ukraine's counteroffensive were published on social networks.