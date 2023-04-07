Xi Jinping encouraged Macron to "confront" US, - Reuters

During the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the country, Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged him to "oppose" the USA.

Reuters writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

The agency notes that Xi organized an extremely warm reception for Macron. In particular, the two of them visited the former residence of the Chinese leader's father in the city of Guangzhou and drank Chinese tea there.

"Such trips by Xi with visiting leaders are rare. Diplomats say it underscores the importance Beijing attaches to this relationship with a key EU member as it seeks support against what Xi Jinping has called "comprehensive containment, encirclement, and suppression" by the US," the publication says.

Read more: China is in contact with all sides of "conflict in Ukraine", - spokeswoman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

At the same time, as the publication notes, Macron was unable to achieve his goal during his visit to China. Xi Jinping has not changed his rhetoric regarding the war in Ukraine and support for Russia.

According to Reuters, China's diplomatic relations with France are perceived with some skepticism in the United States. Sources of the publication note that Washington has taken a "waiting position".