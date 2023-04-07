Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned rocket attacks on Israel

Ukraine observes with deep concern the escalation of armed conflict and mutual shelling of the territories of Israel, Palestine and Lebanon.

This is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine, while sharing the right to guarantee security, condemns the launching of rockets at Israel from Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, and also strongly calls on the parties to exercise restraint and cease the use of force in order to avoid further casualties, destruction and violence," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that on these holy days, believers of all religions especially need peace, tolerance and mutual respect, and all parties involved should show courage to respect the shrines of the Temple Mount and meet the religious needs of believers.

"Ukraine confirms its commitment to the principle of a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through a political and diplomatic dialogue, the result of which should be the peaceful and safe coexistence of two states - Israel and Palestine," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

