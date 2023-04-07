Fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 04/07/2023.

"The 408th day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continues. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions - more than 40 enemy attacks were repelled during the day.

During the day, the enemy launched 2 rockets and 14 air strikes, launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. The probability of launching missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected. In the border areas of the Kursk region, the enemy continues to engineer the terrain. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Hremyach, Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Zarutske of the Sumy region, as well as the settlements of Huriiv Kozachok, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Hrafske, Karaichne, Ambarne, Bolohivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the direction of Kupiansk, the settlements of Topoli, Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Husynka, Kindrasivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region came under enemy fire. In the Lymansky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Serebryansk Forestry and Verkhniokamiansk. Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Kuzmine, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne and Berestove in the Donetsk region have already come under artillery shelling.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, hostilities continue. During the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bohdanivka and Ivanivsky districts. Units of the defense forces repelled about 14 enemy attacks in the specified area. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Novodmytrivka, Druzhba and Diliivka of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Novokalynove, Severne, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobieda. The fiercest battles on the indicated section of the front continue for Mariinka, where more than 10 enemy attacks were repulsed. At the same time, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Pobieda of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. Fired at Vuhledar, Kermenchyk, Novomaiorske, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to build up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortification. He carried out shelling of populated areas. Among them are Vremivka of Donetsk region; Zatyshsha, Huliaipole, Huliaipolske, Bilohiria, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Berehove, Veletenske of the Kherson region, as well as Kherson.

Aviation of the Defense Forces per day carried out 9 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. In addition, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed near Mariinka. Units of missile troops and artillery, in turn, destroyed the enemy's ammunition depot," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.