Russian ministers were forbidden to leave country without special permission

Now, Russian government employees are prohibited from leaving the country without an official purpose and without the permission of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the publication's unnamed sources, these restrictions apply to almost all top government officials - from heads of departments in ministries to the ministers themselves.

The newspaper found out that such restrictions apply only to the government of the Russian Federation, and there is nothing similar in the presidential administration. Interlocutors of journalists say that the ban is a manifestation of "special zeal" of Prime Minister Mishustin.

